There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).

The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Chubb's 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 96.1 yards per game.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Chubb put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has added 60 receiving yards on four catches (20.0 yards per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

