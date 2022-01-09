Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).
- The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Chubb's 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 96.1 yards per game.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Chubb put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has added 60 receiving yards on four catches (20.0 yards per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
219
49.3%
1,201
8
37
45.7%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
75
16.9%
411
2
12
14.8%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
17.6%
386
5
15
18.5%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
37
8.3%
134
1
4
4.9%
3.6
