Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).
  • The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Chubb's 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 96.1 yards per game.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Chubb put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has added 60 receiving yards on four catches (20.0 yards per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

