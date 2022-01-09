Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has put up 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and is putting up 24.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 35.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Texans, 13.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine has not had a TD catch.
- The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
- Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line in his last three games includes six grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
Powered By Data Skrive