Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has put up 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and is putting up 24.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 35.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Texans, 13.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine has not had a TD catch.

The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line in his last three games includes six grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

