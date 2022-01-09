Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has put up 398 yards (on 34 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and is putting up 24.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 35.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Texans, 13.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine has not had a TD catch.
  • The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game against the Dolphins.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line in his last three games includes six grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive