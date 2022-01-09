Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nyheim Hines and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at TIAA Bank Field.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hines has piled up 56 carries for 276 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while running the ball 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his seven career matchups against them, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines, in seven matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Recent Performances

Hines put together a four-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball two times.

Hines also racked up 14 yards on four receptions.

Hines has five carries for 15 yards (5.0 yards per game) in his last three games.

He's also tacked on six catches for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

