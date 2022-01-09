There will be player prop bets available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's 70 targets have resulted in 54 receptions for 444 yards (27.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.

The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Ravens have given up 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth caught five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Freiermuth has hauled in 59 yards (on nine grabs).

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

