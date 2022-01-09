Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's 70 targets have resulted in 54 receptions for 444 yards (27.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
- The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- The Ravens have given up 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth caught five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Freiermuth has hauled in 59 yards (on nine grabs).
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
