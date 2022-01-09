Skip to main content
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

There will be player prop bets available for Pat Freiermuth ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's 70 targets have resulted in 54 receptions for 444 yards (27.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.
  • The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • The Ravens have given up 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth caught five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Freiermuth has hauled in 59 yards (on nine grabs).

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

