Before placing any bets on Rashaad Penny's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has churned out a team-best 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

He's also caught six passes for 48 yards (3.0 per game).

He has received 96 of his team's 383 carries this season (25.1%).

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four career matchups against them, Penny has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 54.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.4 yards per game.

This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Penny ran for 170 yards on 25 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Penny added two catches for 15 yards.

In his last three games, Penny has rushed for 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 96 25.1% 559 5 13 24.1% 5.8 Alex Collins 108 28.2% 411 2 13 24.1% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 14.1% 232 3 7 13.0% 4.3 Russell Wilson 39 10.2% 178 1 6 11.1% 4.6

