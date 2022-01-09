Skip to main content
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Rashaad Penny's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has churned out a team-best 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught six passes for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
  • He has received 96 of his team's 383 carries this season (25.1%).
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four career matchups against them, Penny has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 54.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Penny ran for 170 yards on 25 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Penny added two catches for 15 yards.
  • In his last three games, Penny has rushed for 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

96

25.1%

559

5

13

24.1%

5.8

Alex Collins

108

28.2%

411

2

13

24.1%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

14.1%

232

3

7

13.0%

4.3

Russell Wilson

39

10.2%

178

1

6

11.1%

4.6

