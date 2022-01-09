Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Penny has churned out a team-best 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught six passes for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
- He has received 96 of his team's 383 carries this season (25.1%).
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his four career matchups against them, Penny has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 54.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Penny has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.4 yards per game.
- This year the Cardinals are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Penny ran for 170 yards on 25 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Penny added two catches for 15 yards.
- In his last three games, Penny has rushed for 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
Penny's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rashaad Penny
96
25.1%
559
5
13
24.1%
5.8
Alex Collins
108
28.2%
411
2
13
24.1%
3.8
Chris Carson
54
14.1%
232
3
7
13.0%
4.3
Russell Wilson
39
10.2%
178
1
6
11.1%
4.6
