Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Burkhead, has carried the ball 110 times for 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has added 22 catches for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead has not run for a touchdown versus the Titans.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Burkhead will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Titans have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.
  • Burkhead tacked on six catches for 32 yards.
  • Burkhead has put up 237 rushing yards on 54 carries (79.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He has added 38 receiving yards on nine catches (12.7 yards per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

