Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Burkhead, has carried the ball 110 times for 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.

And he has added 22 catches for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead has not run for a touchdown versus the Titans.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Burkhead will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This year the Titans have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.

Burkhead tacked on six catches for 32 yards.

Burkhead has put up 237 rushing yards on 54 carries (79.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He has added 38 receiving yards on nine catches (12.7 yards per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

Powered By Data Skrive