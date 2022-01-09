Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Burkhead, has carried the ball 110 times for 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
- And he has added 22 catches for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
- He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead has not run for a touchdown versus the Titans.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Burkhead will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Titans have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.
- Burkhead tacked on six catches for 32 yards.
- Burkhead has put up 237 rushing yards on 54 carries (79.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He has added 38 receiving yards on nine catches (12.7 yards per game).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
