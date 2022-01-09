There will be player prop bets available for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stevenson has 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

And he has caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 129 of those attempts (27.9%).

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 48.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.

Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Dolphins have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Stevenson has taken 29 carries for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive