Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stevenson has 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- And he has caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 129 of those attempts (27.9%).
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 48.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.
- Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Dolphins have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Stevenson has taken 29 carries for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
