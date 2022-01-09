Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

There will be player prop bets available for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stevenson has 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 129 of those attempts (27.9%).
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 48.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.
  • Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Dolphins have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Stevenson has taken 29 carries for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

