Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's 48 grabs have turned into 665 yards (41.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.
- Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Panthers, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Panthers.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and totaled 115 yards on seven receptions.
- Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 167 yards (55.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
