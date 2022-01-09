Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Rob Gronkowski ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's 48 grabs have turned into 665 yards (41.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.

Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Panthers, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Panthers.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and totaled 115 yards on seven receptions.

Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 167 yards (55.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Leonard Fournette 84 12.1% 69 454 2 15 12.9%

