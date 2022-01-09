Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Rob Gronkowski ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's 48 grabs have turned into 665 yards (41.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Panthers, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Panthers.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and totaled 115 yards on seven receptions.
  • Gronkowski's 23 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 167 yards (55.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Leonard Fournette

84

12.1%

69

454

2

15

12.9%

