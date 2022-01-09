Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has hauled in 469 yards (on 46 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 29.3 yards per game.
- Anderson has been the target of 101 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Anderson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Anderson was targeted two times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 receptions (20 targets), averaging 32.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
