There will be player prop bet markets available for Robby Anderson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has hauled in 469 yards (on 46 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 29.3 yards per game.

Anderson has been the target of 101 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Anderson was targeted two times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 receptions (20 targets), averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive