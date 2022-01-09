Skip to main content
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Robby Anderson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 18 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has hauled in 469 yards (on 46 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times, and is averaging 29.3 yards per game.
  • Anderson has been the target of 101 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Anderson was targeted two times and racked up 10 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 receptions (20 targets), averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

