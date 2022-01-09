Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Ronald Jones II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 428 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).

He has handled 101, or 27.7%, of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Panthers allow 115.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Panthers are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jets, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards.

During his last three games, Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 101 27.7% 428 4 13 18.8% 4.2 Leonard Fournette 180 49.3% 812 8 40 58.0% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 26 7.1% 151 1 3 4.3% 5.8 Le'Veon Bell 36 - 87 2 6 - 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive