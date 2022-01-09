Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds
Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 428 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).
- He has handled 101, or 27.7%, of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Panthers allow 115.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Panthers are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jets, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards.
- During his last three games, Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ronald Jones II
101
27.7%
428
4
13
18.8%
4.2
Leonard Fournette
180
49.3%
812
8
40
58.0%
4.5
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
26
7.1%
151
1
3
4.3%
5.8
Le'Veon Bell
36
-
87
2
6
-
2.4
