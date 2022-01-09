Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Ronald Jones II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 428 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).
  • He has handled 101, or 27.7%, of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four matchups against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Panthers allow 115.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Panthers are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jets, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards.
  • During his last three games, Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

101

27.7%

428

4

13

18.8%

4.2

Leonard Fournette

180

49.3%

812

8

40

58.0%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

26

7.1%

151

1

3

4.3%

5.8

Le'Veon Bell

36

-

87

2

6

-

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive