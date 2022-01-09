Skip to main content
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Gage, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has 57 receptions (on 81 targets) for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
  • Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • In seven matchups with the Saints, Gage has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Gage's 15 catches are good enough for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

