Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has 57 receptions (on 81 targets) for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
- Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- In seven matchups with the Saints, Gage has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Gage's 15 catches are good enough for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
