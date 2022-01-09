Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Gage, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 57 receptions (on 81 targets) for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.

Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

In seven matchups with the Saints, Gage has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Gage's 15 catches are good enough for 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive