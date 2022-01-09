Skip to main content
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Before placing any wagers on Russell Wilson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads Seattle with 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) and has a 65.2% completion percentage (244-for-374), tossing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also adds 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Cardinals, 10.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those games against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 236 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • He also added 24 yards on six carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) on 53-of-87 passing with six touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

