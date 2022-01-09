Before placing any wagers on Russell Wilson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads Seattle with 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) and has a 65.2% completion percentage (244-for-374), tossing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also adds 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Cardinals, 10.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those games against the Cardinals.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 236 yards with four touchdown passes.

He also added 24 yards on six carries, averaging four yards per carry without a touchdown.

Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) on 53-of-87 passing with six touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has added 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0%

