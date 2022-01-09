Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Ryan Tannehill will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has passed for 3,447 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 yards per game).
  • He has added 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
  • Tannehill has attempted 73 of his 499 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 2.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Tannehill had 120 yards while completing 72.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive