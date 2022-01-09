Ryan Tannehill will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 3,447 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 yards per game).

He has added 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Tannehill has attempted 73 of his 499 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 2.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Tannehill had 120 yards while completing 72.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He's also added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive