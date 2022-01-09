Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 3,447 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (215.4 yards per game).
- He has added 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
- Tannehill has attempted 73 of his 499 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 2.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those outings against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Tannehill had 120 yards while completing 72.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He's also added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
