Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards while completing 58.8% of his passes (214-of-364), with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (144.3 per game).
- He has added 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
- Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Darnold threw for 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Darnold went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 132 yards and one interception.
- In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 per game) while completing 55.2% of his passes (32-of-58), with zero touchdowns and one interception.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Powered By Data Skrive