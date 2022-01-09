Skip to main content
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any wagers on Sam Darnold's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards while completing 58.8% of his passes (214-of-364), with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (144.3 per game).
  • He has added 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
  • Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Darnold threw for 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Darnold went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 132 yards and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 per game) while completing 55.2% of his passes (32-of-58), with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

