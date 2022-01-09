Before placing any wagers on Sam Darnold's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards while completing 58.8% of his passes (214-of-364), with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (144.3 per game).

He has added 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Darnold threw for 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Darnold went 17-for-26 (65.4 percent) for 132 yards and one interception.

In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 322 yards (107.3 per game) while completing 55.2% of his passes (32-of-58), with zero touchdowns and one interception.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive