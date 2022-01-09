Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has run for 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 394 times this season, and he's carried 151 of those attempts (38.3%).

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 31.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games versus the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Football Team give up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Barkley ran for 102 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 184 yards (61.3 per game) on 51 carries.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

