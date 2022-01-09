Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 802 rushing yards (50.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.
- Conceding 106.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Michel put together a 74-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 19 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
- During his last three games, Michel has run for 297 yards on 64 carries (99.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- Michel also has six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
