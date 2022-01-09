Skip to main content
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 802 rushing yards (50.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Conceding 106.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Michel put together a 74-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 19 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
  • During his last three games, Michel has run for 297 yards on 64 carries (99.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • Michel also has six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

