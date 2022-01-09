Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Sony Michel for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 802 rushing yards (50.1 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).

The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.

Conceding 106.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Michel put together a 74-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 19 times while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 25 yards.

During his last three games, Michel has run for 297 yards on 64 carries (99.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Michel also has six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

