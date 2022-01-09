Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Stefon Diggs for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes take the field in Week 18 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 150 times and has 94 catches, leading the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 24.6% (150 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
  • Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are allowing 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Diggs has 172 receiving yards on 16 catches (29 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

