Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Stefon Diggs for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes take the field in Week 18 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 150 times and has 94 catches, leading the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 24.6% (150 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are allowing 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Diggs has 172 receiving yards on 16 catches (29 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

