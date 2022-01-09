Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has been targeted 150 times and has 94 catches, leading the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 24.6% (150 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs (32 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are allowing 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
- Diggs has 172 receiving yards on 16 catches (29 targets) with two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
