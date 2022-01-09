Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 3,299 passing yards (206.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (312-of-476) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 310 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 58 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 53.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 245.3 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0%) for 247 yards and one interception.

Heinicke tacked on 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per attempt.

In his last three games, Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

