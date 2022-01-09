Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 3,299 passing yards (206.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (312-of-476) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 310 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 58 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 53.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The 245.3 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0%) for 247 yards and one interception.
- Heinicke tacked on 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per attempt.
- In his last three games, Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
