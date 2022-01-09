Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 3,299 passing yards (206.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (312-of-476) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 310 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 58 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 53.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 245.3 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Heinicke went 27-for-36 (75.0%) for 247 yards and one interception.
  • Heinicke tacked on 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per attempt.
  • In his last three games, Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes (34-of-58), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

