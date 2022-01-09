Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has thrown for 871 yards (54.4 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes (71-of-125), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also rushed 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 147.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those games, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Hill threw for 222 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards on the ground.
- In his last three games, Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-of-55), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive