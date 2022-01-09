Bookmakers have posted player props for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has thrown for 871 yards (54.4 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes (71-of-125), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also rushed 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 147.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those games, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Hill threw for 222 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards on the ground.

In his last three games, Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-of-55), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

