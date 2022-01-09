Skip to main content
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Bookmakers have posted player props for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has thrown for 871 yards (54.4 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes (71-of-125), with three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 147.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Falcons over those games, Hill threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Hill threw for 222 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 per game) while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-of-55), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

