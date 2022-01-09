Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop bets available for Tee Higgins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has put together 1,091 yards (on 74 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 68.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 20.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up 62 yards on three receptions.
  • Higgins' 17 catches (21 targets) have netted him 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

