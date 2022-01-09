There will be player prop bets available for Tee Higgins before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has put together 1,091 yards (on 74 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 68.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 20.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up 62 yards on three receptions.

Higgins' 17 catches (21 targets) have netted him 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

