Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has put together 1,091 yards (on 74 grabs) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and is averaging 68.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 20.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up 62 yards on three receptions.
- Higgins' 17 catches (21 targets) have netted him 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
