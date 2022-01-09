Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC South rivals will meet in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 40.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.6 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 48.0, 5.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.9 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Titans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Titans average 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6) than the Texans give up per outing (383.1).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 383.1 yards.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, while the Texans have forced 25.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Texans put up 15.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Titans surrender (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Texans average 55.0 fewer yards per game (273.4) than the Titans allow (328.4).

Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 328.4 yards.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

Houston is 2-6 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

This year, Houston has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Tennessee is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

Tennessee has gone over the total in five of seven away games this season.

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.