Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (311.9 per game).
- He has added 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.
- Brady has attempted 115 of his 682 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 3.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 410-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 68.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Brady has put up 856 passing yards (285.3 ypg) on 78-of-128 with four touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
