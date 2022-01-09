In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (456-of-682), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year (311.9 per game).

He has added 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the ball 34.5% of the time.

Brady has attempted 115 of his 682 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 3.3 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 410-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 68.0% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Brady has put up 856 passing yards (285.3 ypg) on 78-of-128 with four touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

