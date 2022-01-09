Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage this year (336-of-570) while throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence has attempted 45 of his 570 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Lawrence threw for 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.
- The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 65 of 104 passes (62.5%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He also has 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
