Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Trevor Lawrence ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage this year (336-of-570) while throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence has attempted 45 of his 570 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Lawrence threw for 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

He tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 65 of 104 passes (62.5%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He also has 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7%

