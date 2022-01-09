Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Trevor Lawrence ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) and has a 58.9% completion percentage this year (336-of-570) while throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence has attempted 45 of his 570 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Lawrence threw for 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Colts.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 65 of 104 passes (62.5%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He also has 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

