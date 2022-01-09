Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 2,544 passing yards (159.0 yards per game) while going 248-for-366 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots, 115.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Tagovailoa had 205 yards while completing 47.4% of his passes with one interception.
- Tagovailoa has passed for 599 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (53-of-91), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (199.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
