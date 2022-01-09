Tua Tagovailoa will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 2,544 passing yards (159.0 yards per game) while going 248-for-366 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.

Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots, 115.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Tagovailoa had 205 yards while completing 47.4% of his passes with one interception.

Tagovailoa has passed for 599 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (53-of-91), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (199.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

