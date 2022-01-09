Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Tua Tagovailoa will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tagovailoa has racked up 2,544 passing yards (159.0 yards per game) while going 248-for-366 (67.8% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots, 115.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not thrown multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Tagovailoa had 205 yards while completing 47.4% of his passes with one interception.
  • Tagovailoa has passed for 599 yards while completing 58.2% of his throws (53-of-91), with three touchdowns and four interceptions (199.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

