There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Boyd before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 67 catches have yielded 828 yards (51.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.

So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his 11 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards average is 13.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Browns are allowing 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Boyd was targeted six times and totaled 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

