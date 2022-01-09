Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Boyd before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 67 catches have yielded 828 yards (51.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.
  • So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his 11 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards average is 13.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Browns are allowing 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Boyd was targeted six times and totaled 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive