Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 67 catches have yielded 828 yards (51.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.
- So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his 11 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards average is 13.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Browns are allowing 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Boyd was targeted six times and totaled 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) with three TDs over his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
