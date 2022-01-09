Skip to main content
Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Huntley before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Huntley leads Baltimore with 940 passing yards (58.8 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (106-of-157) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
  • Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Huntley's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 202.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Huntley has no touchdown passes against the Steelers over that time.
  • The Steelers are giving up 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Huntley completed 62.5% of his passes for 197 yards with one interception.
  • He also added 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Huntley has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive