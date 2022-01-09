Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Huntley leads Baltimore with 940 passing yards (58.8 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (106-of-157) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
- Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Huntley's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 202.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Huntley has no touchdown passes against the Steelers over that time.
- The Steelers are giving up 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Huntley completed 62.5% of his passes for 197 yards with one interception.
- He also added 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Huntley has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Huntley's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
