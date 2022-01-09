There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Huntley before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Huntley leads Baltimore with 940 passing yards (58.8 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (106-of-157) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 222 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Huntley's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers are 202.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley has no touchdown passes against the Steelers over that time.

The Steelers are giving up 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Huntley completed 62.5% of his passes for 197 yards with one interception.

He also added 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Huntley has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive