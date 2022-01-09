In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lockett has 68 catches (on 102 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lockett's 59.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Cardinals are 8.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are giving up 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Lockett put together a 24-yard performance against the Lions last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Lockett hauled in 54 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted nine times, and averaged 18.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

