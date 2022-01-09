Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lockett has 68 catches (on 102 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Lockett's 59.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Cardinals are 8.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals are giving up 227.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Lockett put together a 24-yard performance against the Lions last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.
- Lockett hauled in 54 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted nine times, and averaged 18.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
