Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has added 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 18.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

In three matchups with the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

In his last three games, Jefferson's 13 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg).

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

