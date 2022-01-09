Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has added 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 18.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • In three matchups with the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson's 13 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg).

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

77

-

42

519

5

12

-

Powered By Data Skrive