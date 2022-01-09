Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has added 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 48.2 receiving yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 18.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- In three matchups with the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 63-yard performance against the Ravens last week on four catches (15.8 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- In his last three games, Jefferson's 13 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 92 yards (30.7 ypg).
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
