Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-12) will have a five-game losing streak going into a clash with the Washington Football Team (6-10), on their own four-game losing run.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • In 56.2% of New York's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 6-10-0 this season.
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team score 19.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (24.6).
  • When Washington puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team average 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6), than the Giants allow per matchup (356.7).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 356.7 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.
  • In New York's 16 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in eight chances).
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).
  • This season the Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Giants average 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This season, in seven home games, New York has not hit the over.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).
  • Away from home, Washington is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • This year, in five of eight away games Washington has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

