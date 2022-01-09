Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-12) will have a five-game losing streak going into a clash with the Washington Football Team (6-10), on their own four-game losing run.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

In 56.2% of New York's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 6-10-0 this season.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Football Team score 19.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (24.6).

When Washington puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team average 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6), than the Giants allow per matchup (356.7).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out more than 356.7 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 16 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in eight chances).

New York's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

This season the Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Giants average 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This season, in seven home games, New York has not hit the over.

This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Away from home, Washington is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

This year, in five of eight away games Washington has hit the over.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

