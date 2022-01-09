In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Pascal and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has racked up 377 receiving yards (23.6 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 67 targets.

Pascal has been the target of 67 of his team's 492 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his seven matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 15.9 receiving yards average is 11.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

In seven matchups with the Jaguars, Pascal has not had a TD catch.

The 245.4 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up eight yards on one reception.

Pascal has reeled in two passes (four targets) for 31 yards (10.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

