Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
- He has added 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson accounts for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 197.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
- The 185.0 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
