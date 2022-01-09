Skip to main content
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

There will be player prop bet markets available for Zach Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson accounts for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 197.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
  • The 185.0 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

