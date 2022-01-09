There will be player prop bet markets available for Zach Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He has added 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson accounts for 29.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wilson's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills are 197.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.

The 185.0 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

