Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship features a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 14 times.

Alabama's games have gone over 52.5 points in 10 of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 50.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Monday's total.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Georgia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per matchup.

In games that Georgia piles up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide average 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats