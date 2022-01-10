Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 14 times.
- Alabama's games have gone over 52.5 points in 10 of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points above Monday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 50.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Monday's total.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Georgia has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per matchup.
- In games that Georgia piles up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20