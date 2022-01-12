Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Carr's Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has thrown for 4,804 yards (282.6 ypg) on 428-of-626 passing with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 40 carries.
  • The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 0.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Carr threw one touchdown pass in all three of those matchups against the Bengals.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Carr went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 186 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
  • In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 64 of 92 passes (69.6%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive