Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Carr's Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 4,804 yards (282.6 ypg) on 428-of-626 passing with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 40 carries.

The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 0.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.

Carr threw one touchdown pass in all three of those matchups against the Bengals.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Carr went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 186 yards, throwing two touchdowns .

In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 64 of 92 passes (69.6%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive