Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has thrown for 4,804 yards (282.6 ypg) on 428-of-626 passing with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (6.4 ypg) on 40 carries.
- The Raiders have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Carr averaged 256.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bengals, 0.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Saturday.
- Carr threw one touchdown pass in all three of those matchups against the Bengals.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Carr went 20-for-36 (55.6 percent) for 186 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
- In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 642 yards (214.0 per game) while completing 64 of 92 passes (69.6%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
128
20.4%
103
1038
9
23
29.9%
Darren Waller
93
14.8%
55
665
2
13
16.9%
Bryan Edwards
59
9.4%
34
571
3
8
10.4%
Powered By Data Skrive