Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Devin Singletary ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 attempts (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • He's also added 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 461 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (40.8%).
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 19.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of six games versus the Patriots Singletary has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 22nd in the league, conceding 123.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.
  • Singletary also racked up 24 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Singletary has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He's added seven catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

188

40.8%

870

7

38

36.9%

4.6

Josh Allen

122

26.5%

763

6

30

29.1%

6.3

Zack Moss

96

20.8%

345

4

25

24.3%

3.6

Matt Breida

26

5.6%

125

1

3

2.9%

4.8

Powered By Data Skrive