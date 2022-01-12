Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Devin Singletary ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Singletary's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 attempts (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

He's also added 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 461 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (40.8%).

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 19.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In one of six games versus the Patriots Singletary has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 22nd in the league, conceding 123.7 yards per game.

This year the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.

Singletary also racked up 24 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Singletary has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's added seven catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 188 40.8% 870 7 38 36.9% 4.6 Josh Allen 122 26.5% 763 6 30 29.1% 6.3 Zack Moss 96 20.8% 345 4 25 24.3% 3.6 Matt Breida 26 5.6% 125 1 3 2.9% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive