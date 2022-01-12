Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has rushed for a team-leading 870 yards on 188 attempts (51.2 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- He's also added 40 catches for 228 yards (13.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 461 times this season, and he's carried 188 of those attempts (40.8%).
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Singletary's 40.5 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 19.0 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In one of six games versus the Patriots Singletary has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 22nd in the league, conceding 123.7 yards per game.
- This year the Patriots are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Singletary ran for 88 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.
- Singletary also racked up 24 yards on two receptions and scored one receiving touchdown.
- During his last three games, Singletary has run for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He's added seven catches for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
188
40.8%
870
7
38
36.9%
4.6
Josh Allen
122
26.5%
763
6
30
29.1%
6.3
Zack Moss
96
20.8%
345
4
25
24.3%
3.6
Matt Breida
26
5.6%
125
1
3
2.9%
4.8
