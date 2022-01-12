Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots square off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Henry has 50 catches (on 75 targets) for 603 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 35.5 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 75 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

Henry (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.3% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Henry has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 6.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Henry has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The 179.2 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 18, Henry totaled 86 yards on five receptions (six targets).

During his last three games, Henry has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

