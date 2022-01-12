Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and paces the Raiders with 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.0).
  • Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow caught four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Renfrow has racked up 43.0 yards per game with four touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

128

20.4%

103

1038

9

23

29.9%

Darren Waller

93

14.8%

55

665

2

13

16.9%

Bryan Edwards

59

9.4%

34

571

3

8

10.4%

Zay Jones

70

11.1%

47

546

1

5

6.5%

