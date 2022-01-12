Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders head into a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has 103 catches (128 targets) and paces the Raiders with 1,038 receiving yards (61.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 628 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Renfrow is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 7.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (55.0).

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 264.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Renfrow caught four passes for 13 yards and scored two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Renfrow has racked up 43.0 yards per game with four touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 128 20.4% 103 1038 9 23 29.9% Darren Waller 93 14.8% 55 665 2 13 16.9% Bryan Edwards 59 9.4% 34 571 3 8 10.4% Zay Jones 70 11.1% 47 546 1 5 6.5%

