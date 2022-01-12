Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Chase racked up 32 receiving yards in single career matchup, 42.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Chase caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Raiders.

The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Chase totaled 26 yards on two receptions.

Chase's 26 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive