Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Chase racked up 32 receiving yards in single career matchup, 42.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Chase caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Chase totaled 26 yards on two receptions.
  • Chase's 26 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive