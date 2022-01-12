Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 81 catches on 128 targets, with a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Chase racked up 32 receiving yards in single career matchup, 42.5 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Chase caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Raiders.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 29 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Chase totaled 26 yards on two receptions.
- Chase's 26 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 417 yards (139.0 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
