Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Joe Burrow will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 122.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
  • The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) while connecting on 67 of 85 passes (78.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

