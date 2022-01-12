Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Joe Burrow will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 122.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.

The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) while connecting on 67 of 85 passes (78.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

