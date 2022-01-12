Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
- Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In one matchup against the Raiders, Burrow threw for 148 passing yards, 122.5 yards less than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Burrow threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Raiders.
- The 235.1 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Burrow did not record a pass attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 971 passing yards (323.7 per game) while connecting on 67 of 85 passes (78.8% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive