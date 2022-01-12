Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
- He's also added 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his single career matchup against them, Mixon had 123 rushing yards against the Raiders, 48.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Mixon rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.3 yards per game.
- The Bengals are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).
Recent Performances
- Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has taken 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mixon has caught 13 passes for 110 yards (36.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive