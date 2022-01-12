Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Before placing any wagers on Joe Mixon's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He's also added 42 catches for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 292, or 67.0%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his single career matchup against them, Mixon had 123 rushing yards against the Raiders, 48.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Mixon rushed for multiple touchdowns in that game against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 114.3 yards per game.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (18 this season).

Recent Performances

Mixon did not record a rush attempt in Week 18 versus the Browns.

Over his last three games, Mixon has taken 30 carries for 111 yards (37.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon has caught 13 passes for 110 yards (36.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

