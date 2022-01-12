Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Allen's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has passed for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (409-for-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Saturday.
  • Allen threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Allen added five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Allen has 673 passing yards (224.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.1% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

