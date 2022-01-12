Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has passed for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (409-for-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Saturday.
- Allen threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Patriots.
- The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Allen added five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry in the running game.
- Allen has 673 passing yards (224.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.1% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
