Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Saturday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on CBS. The AFC Wild Card round features a matchup between Allen's Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has passed for 4,407 yards (259.2 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes (409-for-646), with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also rushed 122 times for 763 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 44.9 yards per game.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has thrown 123 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

Allen averaged 188.9 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Patriots, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Saturday.

Allen threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Patriots.

The Patriots are giving up 202.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Allen completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 239 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Allen added five carries for 63 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per carry in the running game.

Allen has 673 passing yards (224.3 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.1% of his throws and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 208 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1%

