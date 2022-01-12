Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati

Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player props for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. The AFC Wild Card round will see Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has carried the ball 217 times for a team-high 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's taken 217 of those attempts (52.4%).

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 12.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Jacobs, in two matchups versus the Bengals, has not run for a TD.

Jacobs will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Jacobs ran for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.

Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.

Jacobs has run for 324 yards on 69 carries (108.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 217 52.4% 872 9 37 50.0% 4.0 Kenyan Drake 63 15.2% 254 2 11 14.9% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 13.3% 212 2 10 13.5% 3.9 Derek Carr 40 9.7% 108 0 7 9.5% 2.7

