Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Las Vegas vs. Cincinnati
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has carried the ball 217 times for a team-high 872 yards (51.3 per game), with nine touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 54 catches for 348 yards (20.5 per game).
- His team has run the ball 414 times this season, and he's taken 217 of those attempts (52.4%).
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his two career matchups against the Bengals, Jacobs averaged 74.5 rushing yards per game, 12.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Jacobs, in two matchups versus the Bengals, has not run for a TD.
- Jacobs will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 102.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 14th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Jacobs ran for 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.
- Jacobs tacked on two catches for 12 yards.
- Jacobs has run for 324 yards on 69 carries (108.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
217
52.4%
872
9
37
50.0%
4.0
Kenyan Drake
63
15.2%
254
2
11
14.9%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
13.3%
212
2
10
13.5%
3.9
Derek Carr
40
9.7%
108
0
7
9.5%
2.7
