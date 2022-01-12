Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has also tacked on 800 yards on 55 catches and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times and averages 47.1 receiving yards per game.
- Bourne has been the target of 70 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Bills are 12.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Bourne caught three passes for 24 yards.
- Bourne's 10 catches have gotten him 133 yards (44.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
Nelson Agholor
64
12.0%
37
473
3
6
8.2%
