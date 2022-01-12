Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kendrick Bourne and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has also tacked on 800 yards on 55 catches and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times and averages 47.1 receiving yards per game.

Bourne has been the target of 70 of his team's 535 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 9.6% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Bourne's 22.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Bills are 12.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Bourne, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's best pass defense (179.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Bourne caught three passes for 24 yards.

Bourne's 10 catches have gotten him 133 yards (44.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3% Nelson Agholor 64 12.0% 37 473 3 6 8.2%

