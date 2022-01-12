Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo

Before Mac Jones hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. The AFC Wild Card round will see Jones' New England Patriots square off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards (223.6 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 129 rushing yards (7.6 ypg) on 44 carries.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 521 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bills, 127.5 yards below his over/under for Saturday.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass against the Bills over that time.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 179.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 261-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 18, completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts with one touchdown pass while throwing one interception.

Jones has thrown for 633 yards while completing 60.9% of his passes (56-of-92), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (211.0 per game).

He has added 49 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 126 23.6% 83 866 2 13 17.8% Kendrick Bourne 70 13.1% 55 800 5 7 9.6% Hunter Henry 75 14.0% 50 603 9 17 23.3%

