Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - New England vs. Buffalo
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,801 yards (223.6 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 129 rushing yards (7.6 ypg) on 44 carries.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 42.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 521 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Jones averaged 82 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Bills, 127.5 yards below his over/under for Saturday.
- Jones did not throw a touchdown pass against the Bills over that time.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, allowing 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 261-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 18, completing 66.7 percent of his pass attempts with one touchdown pass while throwing one interception.
- Jones has thrown for 633 yards while completing 60.9% of his passes (56-of-92), with four touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (211.0 per game).
- He has added 49 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
126
23.6%
83
866
2
13
17.8%
Kendrick Bourne
70
13.1%
55
800
5
7
9.6%
Hunter Henry
75
14.0%
50
603
9
17
23.3%
