Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has hauled in 103 passes and leads his team with 1,225 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 164 times, and averages 72.1 yards per game.
- Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
- Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together an 81-yard performance against the Jets on nine catches and scored one touchdown.
- Diggs has recorded 218 receiving yards (72.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 36 targets over his last three games.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
164
25.0%
103
1225
10
34
27.4%
Cole Beasley
112
17.1%
82
693
1
13
10.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.0%
42
626
4
10
8.1%
Dawson Knox
71
10.8%
49
587
9
18
14.5%
