Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has hauled in 103 passes and leads his team with 1,225 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 164 times, and averages 72.1 yards per game.
  • Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.
  • Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together an 81-yard performance against the Jets on nine catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Diggs has recorded 218 receiving yards (72.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 36 targets over his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

164

25.0%

103

1225

10

34

27.4%

Cole Beasley

112

17.1%

82

693

1

13

10.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.0%

42

626

4

10

8.1%

Dawson Knox

71

10.8%

49

587

9

18

14.5%

Powered By Data Skrive