Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Buffalo vs. New England

Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills enter a showdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has hauled in 103 passes and leads his team with 1,225 receiving yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 164 times, and averages 72.1 yards per game.

Diggs has been the target of 164 of his team's 655 passing attempts this season, or 25.0% of the target share.

Diggs (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.4% of his team's 124 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Diggs' 84.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Patriots are 17.9 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups versus the Patriots, Diggs has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 202.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together an 81-yard performance against the Jets on nine catches and scored one touchdown.

Diggs has recorded 218 receiving yards (72.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 36 targets over his last three games.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 164 25.0% 103 1225 10 34 27.4% Cole Beasley 112 17.1% 82 693 1 13 10.5% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.0% 42 626 4 10 8.1% Dawson Knox 71 10.8% 49 587 9 18 14.5%

Powered By Data Skrive