Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tee Higgins for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has 74 catches on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Higgins' 15 receiving yards total is 55.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Higgins did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

Over his last three games, Higgins racked up 15 catches on 18 targets and averaged 85.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

