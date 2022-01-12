Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has 74 catches on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 64.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one matchup against the Raiders, Higgins' 15 receiving yards total is 55.5 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (70.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
- The 235.1 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Higgins did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.
- Over his last three games, Higgins racked up 15 catches on 18 targets and averaged 85.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
