Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Boyd put up 49 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 6.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 235.1 yards per game through the air.

With 29 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Boyd did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.

During his last three games, Boyd has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 121 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

