Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Boyd put up 49 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 6.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 29 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Boyd did not record a catch in Week 18 against the Browns.
- During his last three games, Boyd has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 121 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive