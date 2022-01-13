Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Before A.J. Green hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Green's Arizona Cardinals square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has 825 receiving yards on 50 receptions (83 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 11.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Green has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Green caught four passes for 23 yards.
  • Green has put up 130 yards during his last three games (43.3 per game), reeling in eight passes on 18 targets.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

