A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has 825 receiving yards on 50 receptions (83 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 51.6 yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Green has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Green has averaged 56.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 11.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Green has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Green caught four passes for 23 yards.
- Green has put up 130 yards during his last three games (43.3 per game), reeling in eight passes on 18 targets.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
