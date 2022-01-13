Skip to main content
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Amari Cooper, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has caught 68 passes (on 104 targets) for 865 yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
  • Cooper has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cooper had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the 49ers, 46.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooper will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles in Week 18, Cooper picked up 79 yards on five receptions (seven targets).
  • In his last three games, Cooper has 182 receiving yards on 15 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

104

16.1%

68

865

8

17

16.7%

CeeDee Lamb

120

18.5%

79

1102

6

10

9.8%

Dalton Schultz

104

16.1%

78

808

8

14

13.7%

Cedrick Wilson

61

9.4%

45

602

6

9

8.8%

