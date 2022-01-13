Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Amari Cooper, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys square off against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has caught 68 passes (on 104 targets) for 865 yards (50.9 per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Cooper has been the target of 16.1% (104 total) of his team's 647 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 102 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooper had 10 receiving yards in one career matchup against the 49ers, 46.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Cooper did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Cooper will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 18, Cooper picked up 79 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

In his last three games, Cooper has 182 receiving yards on 15 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 104 16.1% 68 865 8 17 16.7% CeeDee Lamb 120 18.5% 79 1102 6 10 9.8% Dalton Schultz 104 16.1% 78 808 8 14 13.7% Cedrick Wilson 61 9.4% 45 602 6 9 8.8%

