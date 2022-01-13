Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ben Roethlisberger and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on NBC. The AFC Wild Card round will see Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 passing yards this season (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (390-of-605), throwing 22 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 87 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 47.9 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw at least a pair of TDs two times in those matchups against the Chiefs, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Roethlisberger went 30-for-44 (68.2 percent) for 244 yards, throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 169 25.5% 107 1161 8 21 21.2% Chase Claypool 105 15.8% 59 860 2 13 13.1% Pat Freiermuth 79 11.9% 60 497 7 20 20.2%

