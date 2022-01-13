Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,740 passing yards this season (220.0 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (390-of-605), throwing 22 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with five rushing yards (0.3 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 87 passes in the red zone this season, 62.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In five matchups against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger averaged 277.4 passing yards per game, 47.9 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw at least a pair of TDs two times in those matchups against the Chiefs, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Roethlisberger went 30-for-44 (68.2 percent) for 244 yards, throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has racked up 526 passing yards (175.3 yards per game) while going 77-for-125 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
169
25.5%
107
1161
8
21
21.2%
Chase Claypool
105
15.8%
59
860
2
13
13.1%
Pat Freiermuth
79
11.9%
60
497
7
20
20.2%
