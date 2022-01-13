Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has collected 826 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 56 balls on 84 targets.
- So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Aiyuk had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams in Week 18, Aiyuk totaled 107 yards on six receptions (seven targets).
- Aiyuk has tacked on 14 grabs for 241 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averaged 80.3 receiving yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
