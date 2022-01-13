Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 1 - San Francisco vs. Dallas

There will be player prop bets available for Brandon Aiyuk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. The NFC Wild Card round will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has collected 826 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 56 balls on 84 targets.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Aiyuk had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 22.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Aiyuk caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams in Week 18, Aiyuk totaled 107 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

Aiyuk has tacked on 14 grabs for 241 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averaged 80.3 receiving yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive